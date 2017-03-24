W.I.N.G.S. – Friday 6:30am-7am

Host: Frieda Werden

Description: WINGS: Women’s International News Gathering Service is an all-woman independent radio production company that produces and distributes news and current affairs programs by and about women around the world. WINGS programs are used by non-commercial radio stations, women’s studies, and individuals. Programs can be heard on local radio stations, on shortwave, on the internet, and on cassettes. The WINGS Mailing List provides updates on stories and new information about women’s media.

Website: http://www.wings.org/