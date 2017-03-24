W.I.N.G.S. – Friday 6:30am-7am
Host: Frieda Werden
Description: WINGS: Women’s International News Gathering Service is an all-woman independent radio production company that produces and distributes news and current affairs programs by and about women around the world. WINGS programs are used by non-commercial radio stations, women’s studies, and individuals. Programs can be heard on local radio stations, on shortwave, on the internet, and on cassettes. The WINGS Mailing List provides updates on stories and new information about women’s media.
Website: http://www.wings.org/
Schedule
- Friday - 6:30 am - 7:00 am
This was a fantastic program and really well articulated. Is there anyway to get the episode you broadcasted in the internet. I’d like to share this with others in my life to continue the discussion of the ramifications of European colonization on women and societies.