Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. brandy says: June 3, 2016

    playlist for yesterday’s show? great songs!

    Reply
  2. Carson says: July 8, 2016

    Love the show. One of my favourite nighttime programs.

    Reply
  3. Pete says: September 24, 2016

    I have a CD album of an 80′s punk rock band from Ontario that never got out there too well that I would like to submit. Please send me an e-mail.

    Reply
    • Handsome Don says: November 26, 2016

      Would love to hear this. What’s your email address?

      Reply
  4. Montana says: October 13, 2016

    Looking for a song played around 11:00pm Thursday Oct 13 – definitely hip hop – some lyrics were “she says she worried about me, I told her I’m gifted”?? Please help to ID this track! Thx

    Reply
  5. Rory says: November 10, 2016

    Song played tonite around 11:15-20pm. Toronto rapper.. had lyrics “popped two xanys got me walking like a zombie”. Whats the name of this artist and song?

    Reply
  6. Lindsey Schneider says: March 30, 2017

    Dope show!! Great for late night studying, you’ve got a new fan.

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.