Call for Proposals!
CFUV 101.9 FM is requesting proposals from Indigenous & People of Colour (POC) communities for an original script for a narrative fiction story for the Play On Words podcast series.
Play On Words is a spoken word podcast that is funded by the BC Gaming Society and the Community Radio Fund of Canada. We invite emerging and established Indigenous & People of Colour (POC) writers, artists, poets, filmmakers, researchers to submit a one hour narrative fiction story pitch for the upcoming second season of Play On Words.
Play On Words is a spoken word podcast that highlights experimentation, sound art and a narrative fiction story.
The successful candidate will
- Write a one hour long script that will be performed by a group of voice actors
- Host auditions and sit on a selection committee for the voice actors
- Provide artistic direction to the Spoken Word Coordinator and Producer for the productions final edit
- Attend a listening session and give feedback on the final edit
The project will take place between January – April 2019. The project needs to be completed by April 30th, 2019. The remuneration for the projects completion will be a $1,000.00 stipend.
To apply send your proposals (original script pitch) by December 5th, 2018, at 5pm PST to programming@cfuv.ca which will be reviewed by a selection committee, but the posting will remain open until the successful candidate is selected.
For the full
For more information or to apply contact
Katie Sage
Program Director
programming@cfuv.ca / 250-721-8701
Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only the selected pitch will be contacted.
