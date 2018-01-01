Call for Proposals!

CFUV 101.9 FM is requesting proposals from Indigenous & People of Colour (POC) communities for an original script for a narrative fiction story for the Play On Words podcast series.

Play On Words is a spoken word podcast that is funded by the BC Gaming Society and the Community Radio Fund of Canada. We invite emerging and established Indigenous & People of Colour (POC) writers, artists, poets, filmmakers, researchers to submit a one hour narrative fiction story pitch for the upcoming second season of Play On Words.

Play On Words is a spoken word podcast that highlights experimentation, sound art and a narrative fiction story.

The successful candidate will

Write a one hour long script that will be performed by a group of voice actors Host auditions and sit on a selection committee for the voice actors Provide artistic direction to the Spoken Word Coordinator and Producer for the productions final edit Attend a listening session and give feedback on the final edit

The project will take place between January – April 2019. The project needs to be completed by April 30th, 2019. The remuneration for the projects completion will be a $1,000.00 stipend.

To apply send your proposals (original script pitch) by December 5th, 2018, at 5pm PST to programming@cfuv.ca which will be reviewed by a selection committee, but the posting will remain open until the successful candidate is selected.

For the full

For more information or to apply contact

Katie Sage

Program Director

programming@cfuv.ca / 250-721-8701

Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only the selected pitch will be contacted.