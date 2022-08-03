PODCAST COLLABORATION: CFUV & Victoria Anarchist Bookfair Collective

Written by on 03/01/2022

CFUV is overjoyed to announce that it will once again be partnering with the Victoria Anarchist Bookfair Collective to present a series of interviews. In this podcast various members of the Collective interview speakers in various fields such emancipatory and anarchist politics including gender and intersectionality, indigenous resurgence and activism, anti-racism, environment, anarchist history, etc.

The latest season of The Victoria Anarchist Bookfair podcast will be released throughout the springtime on all major podcasting platforms as well as here at cfuvpodcasts.com

