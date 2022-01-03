CFUV Announces 2022 Funding Drive!

CFUV 101.9 FM is Victoria’s only campus & community radio station; a non-profit, volunteer-driven arts and media organization operating from the University of Victoria campus since 1985. CFUV remains committed to providing listeners with quality, diverse, and innovative content by amplifying underrepresented, local, and Canadian voices and artists. Throughout this past year we continue to put volunteer safety first and foremost, and our volunteers continue to create content in a hybrid setting; this means that your favourite programs, podcasts, and content is created in a combination of our studios, living rooms, bedrooms, and even closets across the Capital Region District!

In the past year CFUV has seen the debut of 22 new radio programs, produced 39 ever-green podcast episodes and radio documentaries, and — in partnership with the City of Victoria — presented the Eventide Music Series for an eighth consecutive year.

CFUV’s dedication to nurturing burgeoning and blossoming local stories and storytellers was also recognized on a national level! In 2021 our team of volunteers earned five wins and eight honorable mentions at the Community Radio Awards; and a runners-up spot for best Campus/Community Radio Station at the Canadian Radio awards.

CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are grateful for the continued support, resiliency, and strength of our community and we once again ask our listeners, supporters, and friends to support CFUV and our mission. This year’s Funding Drive aims to raise $30,000 for equipment, accessibility improvements, and the continued support of local voices, artists, and stories.

Donors can donate through supportcfuv.ca, this year we’re excited to announce that donors can receive thank-you gifts including CFUV’s Friends Card (offering deals and discounts at local businesses), t-shirts, tote bags, and hoodies designed by local artist Sarah Jim. Donors may also choose to receive a tax-receipt in place of a thank-you gift.