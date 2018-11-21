CFUV Is Hiring: Station Manager (Deadline Nov 21)

Employment Opportunity

Station Manager

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

Job Description:

The Station Manager is responsible for managing all business operations of CFUV 101.9 FM, a 2290-­‐watt campus & community licenced radio station located at the University of Victoria (the Station). The Station Manager works under the direction of the Board of Directors of the University of Victoria Student Radio Society.

The Station Manager leads a small team of employees and a large volunteer base in the day-to-day operation of CFUV. They act as a liaison with external partners, advertisers, funders and regulators. The Station Manager provides oversight to all aspects of the operation of the Station. They are responsible for the long term sustainability of the Station.

Principal Duties:

Under the direction of the Board of Directors of the University of Victoria Student Radio Society, the Station Manager is responsible for managing all operations of the Station:

Ensures CFUV’s mandate and policies are effectively implemented. Ensures the financial health of the Station by working with the Board and the staff to forecast expenses, anticipate revenues, and acquire grant, sponsorship and other funding. Works with the Treasurer of the Society to create, implement and monitor budgets and produce operating budgets. Manages the performance of paid staff and ensures the effective coordination of volunteers. Acts as liaison with the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and has primary responsibility for preparation of license renewals and compliance with requirements under provincial society legislation. Acts as a liaison with the campus and community, including advertisers and funders. Is responsible for promotion of the Station to the campus and community. Reports to the Board of Directors at each Board meeting on the operation of the Station. Directs and is responsible for the implementation of the editorial policy and standards of the Station. Undertakes other duties as required.

Qualifications:

Broad familiarity with the management of a non-profit organization, gained through experience as an employee or volunteer, or other equivalent experience. Proven ability as an administrator and manager of employees and volunteers. Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills Experience in financial administration, fundraising and grant writing. Experience working with a diverse volunteer base an asset.

The ideal candidate will exhibit the following qualities:

A passion for community radio and media production

A working knowledge of regulations and policies that affect campus & community radio, audio production and editing and the technical and operational aspects of radio broadcasting

Collaborative management, governance and strategy

Capacity to lead, manage and motivate others

Strong managerial and administrative skills

A commitment to high quality service

Friendly, engaging and approachable

Proven ability to work with diverse populations

Excellent analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills (oral and written)

Ability to manage conflict and interpersonal issues

Ability to anticipate and deal with unforeseen circumstances

Strong critical thinking, problem solving, grant writing and project management skills

Demonstrated flexibility and willingness to take initiative

Commitment to developing ongoing professional knowledge and skills

Terms of Employment:

Full-­time 35 hours a week. Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required.

Salary starting between $45,000 to $49,000 per annum, depending on qualifications and experience, with 2 week (10 days) paid vacation and 1 week (5 days) in lieu of overtime, plus extended medical and dental coverage.

The contract begins with a six-month probationary period. The term of the Station Manager may be extended up to a total term of five years, following successful performance reviews.

The start date of this position is immediate.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

Send resume and cover letter as a single PDF: Attention: CFUV Board of Directors by email to cfuvboardsecretary@uvic.ca . Please, no phone calls or fax submissions.

Deadline: Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at 5:00pm.

We acknowledge with respect the Lekwungen-speaking peoples on whose traditional territory the university stands and the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ peoples whose historical relationships with the land continue to this day.

CFUV is an equity employer and encourages applications from women, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, people of all sexual orientations and genders and others who may contribute to the further diversification of the Station.

Download PDF Copy of Posting:

Station Manager Job Posting November 2018 Final