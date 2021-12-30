CFUV is Hiring! (Multiple positions)

CFUV is excited to announce that thanks to the generous support of the Province of BC, the Community Radio Fund of Canada, and the University of Victoria’s Workstudy program we are able to offer multiple part-time positions! Are you interested in joining our thought-provoking, ground-breaking, and innovative broadcasting, podcasting, and media team?! Please note all of the positions listed below are all experiential learning opportunities and we welcome applicants at all levels of experience. Remote work and flexible scheduling is available to all roles.

You can check out all of the positions HERE, please note that due to funding obligations certain positions may have eligibility requirements! You can find brief descriptions for each role below:

Indigenous Media Producers (2x) (CRFC & Provincially funded)

These two positions are aimed at providing Indigenous storytellers with the tools, skillsets, and support in creating new episodes for CFUV’s ever-expanding slate of Indigenous-centric podcasts. Each producer will be producing 3-5 episodes centering on Indigeneity, Indigenous stories, experiences, issues, communities and/or languages. Ideal for the burgeoning storyteller or journalist.

U in the Ring Producer (Workstudy)

U in the Ring is CFUV’s award winning campus-based podcast that explores issues relevant to the student body at UVic. This role will aim to produce 3-5 episodes for U in the Ring. This position is ideal for students interested in careers in journalism, storytelling, and podcasting.

Voluntary Noise Producer (Workstudy)

Voluntary Noise is one of CFUV’s accessibility programs. The coordinator provides support to the volunteers involved in curating their program each week and is responsible for editing and uploading the final product. This role features a more regular weekly workflow and is ideal for students interested in careers supporting people with disabilities, music therapy, as well as audio production.

Anti-Racism Coordinator (Workstudy)

CFUV continues to explore, identify, and improve our commitments to being an explicitly anti-racist organization and media platform. This role will support and lead this commitment across multiple avenues: creation and publishing of a community resource hub for BIPOC communities in Victoria, curating playlists and other content-first opportunities for BIPOC amplification, and supporting policy reviews through an anti-racist, decolonial lens. This role is ideal for students with a passion of equity, social justice, advocacy, and research.

Please submit applications either through our optional Self-Identification Form (LINKED HERE) or by email to CFUV’s station manager (manager@cfuv.ca)