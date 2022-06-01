Albums of the Year – 2021!

CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are excited to share their top 3 favorite albums of the year for 2021! Take a look at what we listened to and loved this past year!

Where possible we’ve also provided links to long-lists, playlists, and reviews from folks! You can also check out CFUV’s top played albums of the year HERE!

Melanie (longlist)

Thunderbird by Leonard Sumner Stock Exchange by Haviah Mighty Tao by Shad

Mark (longlist)

Banned by the Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band Take the Cake by PACKS Humor by Russell Louder

Riley (longlist & Playlists!)

For The First Time by Black Country New Road Sometimes I Might be Introvert by Little Simz By The Time I Get To Phoenix by Injury Reserve

JP (longlist)

Earth Awhile by Michael Gregoni, Steven Vitiello, Chiehi Hatakeyama Donda by Kanye West Space 1.8 by Nala Sinephro

Kam & Larissa

For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her by McKinley Dixon Leaving None but Small Birds – The Body and BIG BRAVE Infina ad Nausea by QRTR

Troy (longlist)

GLOW ON by Turnstile Promises by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & London Symphony Orchestra New Long Leg by Dry Cleaning

Glen (reviews)