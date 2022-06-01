Albums of the Year – 2021!
Written by cfuvmd on 12/30/2021
CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are excited to share their top 3 favorite albums of the year for 2021! Take a look at what we listened to and loved this past year!
Where possible we’ve also provided links to long-lists, playlists, and reviews from folks! You can also check out CFUV’s top played albums of the year HERE!
Melanie (longlist)
Mark (longlist)
Riley (longlist & Playlists!)
JP (longlist)
Kam & Larissa
Troy (longlist)
Glen (reviews)