Albums of the Year – 2021!

Written by on 12/30/2021

CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are excited to share their top 3 favorite albums of the year for 2021! Take a look at what we listened to and loved this past year!

Where possible we’ve also provided links to long-lists, playlists, and reviews from folks! You can also check out CFUV’s top played albums of the year HERE!

Melanie (longlist)

Thunderbird by Leonard Sumner
Stock Exchange by Haviah Mighty
Tao by Shad

Mark (longlist)

Banned by the Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band
Take the Cake by PACKS
Humor by Russell Louder

Riley (longlist & Playlists!)

For The First Time by Black Country New Road
Sometimes I Might be Introvert by Little Simz
By The Time I Get To Phoenix by Injury Reserve

JP (longlist)

Earth Awhile by Michael Gregoni, Steven Vitiello, Chiehi Hatakeyama
Donda by Kanye West
Space 1.8 by Nala Sinephro

Kam & Larissa

For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her by McKinley Dixon
Leaving None but Small Birds – The Body and BIG BRAVE
Infina ad Nausea by QRTR

Troy (longlist)

GLOW ON by Turnstile
Promises by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & London Symphony Orchestra
New Long Leg by Dry Cleaning

Glen (reviews)

South Loop Summer by Hospital Bracelet
Super What? By Czarface and MF Doom
As The Love Continues by Mogwai
