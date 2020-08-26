The ReStart Adverting Grant
Written by stationmanager on 08/17/2020
CFUV commits over $5000 to local advertising grant
CFUV 101.9 FM is proud to announce that it will be committing over $5000 in advertising grants to support businesses in economic recovery. As part of the National Campus and Community Radio Association’s (NCRA/ANREC) ReStart Initiative, CFUV will be joining over 30 other campus and community radio associations in supporting local businesses recover the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Over the course of the pandemic, CFUV continued to be a vital source of information to the Greater Victoria community. This included delivering public health announcements, information updates, and continued monitoring of the situation. CFUV continues to provide community minded content thanks to the dedication of a large volunteer base and small team of staff.
CFUV recognizes the financial impact the pandemic has had on local businesses and is committed to promoting local businesses to its audience. Businesses utilizing the CFUV’s ReStart Advertising Grant will receive on-air and online promotion throughout the following months while funds are available.
More information regarding the National ReStart Initiative can be found here: www.ReStart.ncra.ca.
Information regarding CFUV’s ReStart Advertising Grant can be found here: www.cfuvfriends.ca/restart.