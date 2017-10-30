CFUV Radio Drama Call For Scripts!
CFUV is looking for original scripts to produce as part of the brand new Spoken Word program CFUV Speaks!
Our ideal script has:
- a run time of around 60 – 80 minutes and can be cut into 3 – 4 parts.
-scenes for opportunity with imaginative sound design
- no more than five central characters
- innovative creative scripts are preferable
Please submit scripts to spokenword@cfuv.ca
We are accepting scripts until October 30th, 2017
