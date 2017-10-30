Skip to content

Home > Front Page Promo > CFUV Radio Drama Call For Scripts!

CFUV Radio Drama Call For Scripts!

CFUV is looking for original scripts to produce as part of the brand new Spoken Word program CFUV Speaks!

cfuv spoken word script

Our ideal script has:

- a run time of around 60 – 80 minutes and can be cut into 3 – 4 parts.

-scenes for opportunity with imaginative sound design

- no more than five central characters

- innovative creative scripts are preferable 

Please submit scripts to spokenword@cfuv.ca

We are accepting scripts until October 30th, 2017

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

FEEDBACK Magazine


CFUV's quarterly music magazine.

CFUV @ Festivals

CFUV coverage of local festivals

Women’s Collective


CFUV Women's Collective Information