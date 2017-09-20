Home > Front Page Promo > Now Hiring: Station Manager

CFUV is hiring a Station Manager. Please review the following job description and submit applications by Wednesday September 20th at 5:00pm by email to cfuvboard@uvic.ca

Station Manager – Job Posting 2017

Station Manager - Job Description:

The Station Manager is responsible for managing all business operations of CFUV 101.9 FM, a 2290-watt campus & community licenced radio station located at the University of Victoria (the Station). The Station Manager works under the direction of the Board of Directors of the University of Victoria Student Radio Society.

The Station Manager leads a small team of employees and a large volunteer base in the day-to-day operation of CFUV. They act as a liaison with external partners, advertisers, funders and regulators. The Station Manager provides oversight to all aspects of the operation of the Station. They are responsible for the long term sustainability of the Station.

Principal Duties:

Under the direction of the Board of Directors of the University of Victoria Student Radio Society, the Station Manager is responsible for managing all operations of the Station:

Ensures CFUV’s mandate and policies are effectively implemented. Ensures the financial health of the Station by working with the Board and the staff to forecast expenses, anticipate revenues, and acquire grant, sponsorship and other funding. Works with the Treasurer of the Society to create, implement and monitor budgets and produce operating budgets. Manages the performance of paid staff and ensures the effective coordination of volunteers. Acts as liaison with the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and has primary responsibility for preparation of license renewals and compliance with requirements under provincial society legislation. Acts as a liaison with the campus and community. Is responsible for promotion of the Station to the community and campus. Reports to the Board of Directors at each Board meeting on the progress of the finances, programming and policies of the Station, and submits recommendations for improvement. Directs and is responsible for the implementation of the editorial policy and standards of the Station. Undertakes other duties as required.

Qualifications:

Broad familiarity with the management of a campus & community radio station, gained through experience as an employee or volunteer in a campus & community radio setting. Proven ability as an administrator and manager of employees and volunteers. Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills. A working knowledge of regulations and policies that affect campus & community radio. Experience in fundraising, grant writing and financial administration. Experience working with a diverse volunteer base an asset.

The ideal candidate will exhibit the following qualities:

Collaborative management, governance and strategy

Capacity to lead, manage and motivate others

Strong managerial and administrative skills

A commitment to high quality service

Friendly, engaging, approachable

Proven ability to work with diverse populations

Excellent analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills (oral and written)

Ability to manage conflict and interpersonal issues

Strong critical thinking, problem solving, grant writing and project management skills

Demonstrated flexibility and willingness to take initiative

Commitment to developing ongoing professional knowledge and skills

A passion for community radio and media production

Terms of Employment:

Full-time 35 hours a week. Typically Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required.

Salary starting at $37,300 per annum with 4 weeks paid vacation plus extended medical and dental coverage.

The contract begins with a three month probationary period. The term of the Station Manager may be extended up to a total term of five years, following successful performance reviews.

The anticipated start date for this position is October 2nd, 2017.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

Send resume and cover letter as a single PDF: Attention: CFUV Board of Directors by email to cfuvboard@uvic.ca. Please, no phone calls or fax submissions.

Deadline: Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 at 5:00pm.

CFUV is an equity employer and encourages applications from women, persons with disabilities, members of visible minorities, Aboriginal Peoples, people of all sexual orientations and genders, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of the Station.