Listen to the first episode of W̱ILṈEW̱ Radio!

W̱ILṈEW̱ Radio is CFUV’s newest podcast! It features W̱SÁNEĆ voices, songs, stories and art, and is hosted by Nick Henry:

ÍY SȻÁĆL HÁLE, Nick TŦE NE SNÁ ĆSE LÁ,E SEN EṮ W̱SÁNEĆ, ĆSE LÁ,E SEN EṮ TŦE BOḰEĆEN ÁLELEṈs. Good day everyone, My name is Nick I am from Saanich and I am from the Pauquachin Nation. I am hosting W̱ILṈEW̱ Radio on CFUV 101.9FM. On W̱ILṈEW̱ Radio I will be sharing W̱SÁNEĆ voices, songs, stories and art. I am excited for everyone to hear all the guests I have planned over the summer. I will have guests on to speak about SENĆOŦEN language revitalization, Indigenous art, W̱SÁNEĆ stories, Local music groups and much more.

Listen to the first episode and remember to subscribe on iTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts!

ÍY SȻÁĆEL, in this episode I introduce myself and give a brief description of who I am and where I come from. I also share a bit of the inspiration behind the logo for W̱ILṈEW̱ Radio drawn by local artist Sarah Jim and elder Earl Claxton tells the brief story of “the legend of LAU WEL,NEW.”

We also get to listen to an interview with up and coming singer song writer Nate Harris, I ask him questions about his song ‘Precious you’ we also get to listen to the song.