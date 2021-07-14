CFUV wins national awards!

CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are excited to announce that various pieces, episodes, and content received national recognition at the National Campus/Community Radio Association’s annual Community Radio Awards in Broadcast and Online.

Twelve CFUV submissions were nominated as finalists in various categories and we came out with an amazing five winners. Congratulations to all the volunteers and staff who submitted to the awards, were recognised as finalists in their categories, and to the winners. These awards add to the steadily increasing number of awards and recognition CFUV’s amazing team continue to amass each year, building on 3 awards in 2020 and the best in Hip-hop award earned by The Velvet Unicorn in 2019.

CFUV’s 2021 Finalists

VolunteerSubmissionCategory
Melanie LumNational Volunteer of the Year
James VittiO Sister, Here Art ThouBest in Country & Folk Music
Lindani KhozaSounds off our StreetsBest in Pop/Dance/Electronic Music
Melanie LumIn the Realm of The Velvet UnicornBest in Hip-Hop & Rap Music
Lindani KhozaSounds off our StreetsBest in Student Made Programming
Parminder & Jagir VirkTaste of PunjabBest in Multicultural Programming
Laura SmithMartlet PodBest in News Programming
Cassidy Villebrun-BuracasDene TalkNeskie Manuel Award for Indigenous Programming
Dakota Hagan, Coco Nielsen, and Andrew HynesU in the Ring:
Witches at Uvic		Best in Documentary Production
Steven Lorenzo Baileys and Coco NielsenMulti-Lingual PSA’sBest in Creative Productions
Cassidy Villebrun-BuracasDene TalkBest in Podcast Productions
Sarah SulemanTaking Up Space: The Dark Side of BalletBest in Podcast Productions

CFUV’s 2021 Winners

VolunteerSubmissionCategory
James VittiO Sister, Here Art ThouBest in Country & Folk Music
Lindani KhozaSounds off our StreetsBest in Pop/Dance/Electronic Music
Laura SmithMartlet PodBest in News Programming
Cassidy Villebrun-BuracasDene TalkNeskie Manuel Award for Indigenous Programming
Dakota Hagan, Coco Nielsen, and Andrew HynesU in the Ring:
Witches at Uvic		Best in Documentary Production

You can view the full list of winners from campus/community radio stations and CFUV’s siblings from coast to coast to coast online at awards.ncra.ca.

