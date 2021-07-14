CFUV wins national awards!
Written by stationmanager on 08/21/2021
CFUV’s team of volunteers and staff are excited to announce that various pieces, episodes, and content received national recognition at the National Campus/Community Radio Association’s annual Community Radio Awards in Broadcast and Online.
Twelve CFUV submissions were nominated as finalists in various categories and we came out with an amazing five winners. Congratulations to all the volunteers and staff who submitted to the awards, were recognised as finalists in their categories, and to the winners. These awards add to the steadily increasing number of awards and recognition CFUV’s amazing team continue to amass each year, building on 3 awards in 2020 and the best in Hip-hop award earned by The Velvet Unicorn in 2019.
CFUV’s 2021 Finalists
|Volunteer
|Submission
|Category
|Melanie Lum
|–
|National Volunteer of the Year
|James Vitti
|O Sister, Here Art Thou
|Best in Country & Folk Music
|Lindani Khoza
|Sounds off our Streets
|Best in Pop/Dance/Electronic Music
|Melanie Lum
|In the Realm of The Velvet Unicorn
|Best in Hip-Hop & Rap Music
|Lindani Khoza
|Sounds off our Streets
|Best in Student Made Programming
|Parminder & Jagir Virk
|Taste of Punjab
|Best in Multicultural Programming
|Laura Smith
|Martlet Pod
|Best in News Programming
|Cassidy Villebrun-Buracas
|Dene Talk
|Neskie Manuel Award for Indigenous Programming
|Dakota Hagan, Coco Nielsen, and Andrew Hynes
|U in the Ring:
Witches at Uvic
|Best in Documentary Production
|Steven Lorenzo Baileys and Coco Nielsen
|Multi-Lingual PSA’s
|Best in Creative Productions
|Cassidy Villebrun-Buracas
|Dene Talk
|Best in Podcast Productions
|Sarah Suleman
|Taking Up Space: The Dark Side of Ballet
|Best in Podcast Productions
CFUV’s 2021 Winners
|Volunteer
|Submission
|Category
|James Vitti
|O Sister, Here Art Thou
|Best in Country & Folk Music
|Lindani Khoza
|Sounds off our Streets
|Best in Pop/Dance/Electronic Music
|Laura Smith
|Martlet Pod
|Best in News Programming
|Cassidy Villebrun-Buracas
|Dene Talk
|Neskie Manuel Award for Indigenous Programming
|Dakota Hagan, Coco Nielsen, and Andrew Hynes
|U in the Ring:
Witches at Uvic
|Best in Documentary Production
You can view the full list of winners from campus/community radio stations and CFUV’s siblings from coast to coast to coast online at awards.ncra.ca.