CFUV & City of Victoria to present 8th Annual Eventide Music Series

CFUV 101.9 FM is proud to announce that the eighth annual Eventide Music Series will be returning online on July 17th. Eventide Music Series is an eight-week-long free, all-ages, genre-diverse music series that aims to provide a lens into the diverse music and arts communities within our city. The event is funded by CFUV and the City of Victoria.

Eventide Music Series is a vessel for celebrating local artistic and communal excellence as the event showcases and prioritizes local artists, organizations, and community members. Eventide Music Series supports local organizations by providing each organization an opportunity to curate each week’s performance. This year’s curators are Jordan Koe, Girls Rock Camp Victoria, ISSAMBA centre, Jeffrey Ellom, VILA Presents, and The Fifty Fifty Arts Collective.

CFUV recognizes financial and structural barriers that exist when trying to book venues or access live music. Eventide Music Series attempts to dismantle these barriers by prioritizing underrepresented local artists and ensuring that the series takes place in an open and accessible space. This year’s performers include Mourning Coup, Saltwater Hank, Edzi’u, Sister Blanche, Pink Charcoal, JISEI, Elan Noon, Niloo, QUARTERBACK, and Psychic Pollution.

With the pandemic altering how communities connect with live shows, CFUV has transitioned to providing live shows via the streaming platform Twitch. CFUV is committed to providing opportunities for local artists to share their art no matter the venue conditions. Eventide Music Series 2021 marks the event’s second year online and will kick off on Saturday, July 17th, with a special showcase featuring an all Indigenous lineup.

Information regarding the Eventide Music Series can be found here: https://eventidevictoria.com/