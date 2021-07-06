CFUV remotely DJ’s Stelly’s Grad Parade

CFUV was honored to remotely provide DJ-ing services for the Grad Car Parade held to celebrate Stelly’s Secondary Schools graduating class of 2021. This year’s celebrations were again heavily influenced by COVID-19. Being conscious of this and in place of traditional grad events, Stelly’s parents, administration, and students organized a car parade.

CFUV’s very own Dane, host of Sounds Off Our Streets hosted the special broadcast, featuring a playlist of tracks curated by the grads, tributes from local figures, and shout-outs to the grads from their peers and family. You can listen to the 1 hour long special broadcasts here!