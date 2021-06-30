CFUV is Hiring: Operations Director

Written by on 06/07/2021

CFUV is hiring an Operations Director! This position is a continuing full-time position reporting to CFUV’s Station Manager. The Operations Director is responsible for coordinating CFUV’s volunteers, leading CFUV’s annual fundraiser, and supporting CFUV-funded podcasts!

For more details regarding the position please check it out here or in the attached PDF.

Posting closes on July 2nd at 5PM! Please email manager@cfuv.ca if you have any questions.

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Download [212.36 KB]

Author

stationmanager

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
2

CFUV remotely DJ’s Stelly’s Grad Parade

06/30/2021

0

A Thank You to Our Community

05/18/2021

0

Taking Up Space earns acclaim!

05/18/2021

Continue reading

Next post

CFUV remotely DJ’s Stelly’s Grad Parade

Thumbnail
Previous post

A Thank You to Our Community

Thumbnail

Listen

Live on CFUV

Current track

Title

Artist

















Widget not in any sidebars

















Widget not in any sidebars