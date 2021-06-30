CFUV is Hiring: Operations Director

CFUV is hiring an Operations Director! This position is a continuing full-time position reporting to CFUV’s Station Manager. The Operations Director is responsible for coordinating CFUV’s volunteers, leading CFUV’s annual fundraiser, and supporting CFUV-funded podcasts!

For more details regarding the position please check it out here or in the attached PDF.

Posting closes on July 2nd at 5PM! Please email manager@cfuv.ca if you have any questions.