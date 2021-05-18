A Thank You to Our Community

From the bottom of our hearts, the volunteers and staff at CFUV thank our listening community for their continued support and appreciation. With your support this year’s funding drive raised a total of $33,927! Well over our hoped for total of $30,000. All thank to our dedicated and hardworking volunteers, our patient staff and most importantly, to you, our friends and supporters.

Throughout the year and amidst lockdowns, turmoil, and challenges, we were proud to continue broadcasting fresh, homegrown, radio and podcasted content for our listeners. Thanks to a significant amount of patience and perseverance from our dedicated volunteers meant that favorites such as Straight No Chaser, Tidal Zone, and the Audio Osmosis continued to keep their listeners enthused, educated, and entertained throughout the many months of lockdown and restriction. We continue to support your favorite programs in learning to broadcast from home, and in some cases we too eagerly await welcoming back the likes of Just Say NONO, Cheap Thrills, and Land Back Radio to the studio and to the airwaves when it safe to do so.

Throughout this year though, we have been overjoyed to welcome new programs and new favorites. We’ve onboarded over 25 new programs, with more in the works! To those volunteers, we thank you for taking your first steps in radio in truly unique times. We’re so happy to share the freshest new content in the form of Supertonic, Book Island, and Sounds Off Our Streets, the PULSE Zine and so much more!

We’re able to do all of this, and more, thanks to the kindness, the care, and the generosity of you, our friends, our listening family, and our neighbors. This year’s funds are already being put to use in supporting the training and provisioning of radio and podcast producers both old and new, it’s being used to uplift voices from communities previously silenced, and it’s being used to ensure that come rain or shine, CFUV continues to stay with you.