CFUV is Hiring: Coordinator of Volunteers (deadline October 8th)

Do you have what it takes to be CFUV’s Coordinator of Volunteers??

Give the job description a gander. If you think it could be you follow the application instructions…

 

Deadline for applications: Monday, October 8, 2018 @ midnight PST

Please send a resume AND separate cover letter to:

Melinda Richka
CFUV Station Manager
manager@cfuv.ca

 

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

 

