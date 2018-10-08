CFUV is Hiring: Coordinator of Volunteers (deadline October 8th)
Do you have what it takes to be CFUV’s Coordinator of Volunteers??
Give the job description a gander. If you think it could be you follow the application instructions…
Deadline for applications: Monday, October 8, 2018 @ midnight PST
Please send a resume AND separate cover letter to:
Melinda Richka
CFUV Station Manager
manager@cfuv.ca
CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
