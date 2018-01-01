Reuben and the Dark
Atomique Productions presents Reuben and the Dark, a collection of five multi-instrumentalists and vocalists led by Reuben Bullock. Reuben and the Dark’s music features dark, chilling, anthemic compositions that translate the language of misery and joy, into song with haunting clarity. They will be joined by the Indigenous Pyschadelic rock band nêhiyawak.
Stay tuned to Cfuv for ticket giveaways!
Reuben and the Dark is playing November 7th, at 7:30 P.M. at the Capital Ballroom on Yates. For more information visit http://atomiqueproductions.com
