Callout for Voice Actors

CFUV 101.9 FM is seeking voice actors for Play on Words! Do you like acting, but hate being on camera? We have the project for you.

Play On Words is a spoken word podcast that is funded by the BC Gaming Society and the Community Radio Fund of Canada. We need a variety of voices for Play On Words for character and narrative roles. The project will take place all throughout April and May.

Auditions will take place on April 9th during staff hours and 11th in the evening– you can sign up on Better Impact for your slot!

Or contact Arcade

Production Coordinator

production@cfuv.ca / 250-721-8701