Thank you VILA Presents!

CFUV would like to say a tremendous thank you to VILA Presents for there support in this year’s annual Funding Drive! 🖤

You keep us going strong!💪

VILA is a small collective dedicated to producing concerts of emerging and independent artists in Victoria. Their goal is to strengthen the bonds between adventurous local musicians and their counterparts from elsewhere around the Salish Sea. they also aim to ensure independent international artists stop passing Victoria by and are excited to make the trip and perform in our beautiful city.💫

Want to stay up to date with what they have planned? 🖤

Check it out below:

VILA