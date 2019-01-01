Skip to content

Thank you Cinecenta!

Today, CFUV would like to thank our neighbor Cinecenta Films for their continued support of our annual funding drive.
We appreciate you Cinecenta! 🧡

With student/senior pricing, sweet movies, comfy seats and A+ service you can head on over to Cinecenta for all your movie needs. They are located in the student union building right here at UVIC.
And don’t forget! Munchie bar has damn fine popcorn that you need! 🍿

Need more info? Check it out below ⬇️
https://www.cinecenta.com/

