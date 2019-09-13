CFUV is hiring: Multiple positions

CFUV 101.9 FM (CFUV) is a non-profit, volunteer driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer that employs personnel without discrimination on the basis of race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Taking Up Space Producer

U In The Ring Producer (Work-study only)

Marketing/Promotion Coordinator (Work-study only)

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Deadline: Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 5:00pm (PST).