Create Your Own Reality (CYOR) on Variations On a Theme! 5-6 PM

The coolest art student at the economic department of Uvic, Wilhelm Li (Haojiang), will be joining Arcade on Variations on a Theme on Monday Sept 23rd from 5-6 PM to share the soundtracks he created for “Create Your Own Reality” an interactive art show in University of Victoria.



Create Your Own Reality (CYOR) is an interactive art show here at UVIC. It is a series of deep introspections on the integration of social media in our lives and social conflicts in the globe. The core idea of this interactive art show is its interactive nature. During the events, not only the audience can visually see the artworks, but can also contribute to the artwork, adding their own unique touch to its final form. For its location and more information, please visit this website:https://www.haltcreation.com/cyor2020



Organized by Wilhelm(Haojiang) Li.