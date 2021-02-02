Leave a Reply

The Victoria Film Festival in its 27th year is running from February 5-14and this year you can stream the films from your own home! CFUV will be doing some coverage this year with our festival correspondent Dylan Hall !

Dylan (he/him) is a sassy and underemployed post-graduate who loves to grow vegetables in the spring, summer, and fall. In the winter, he fills the empty hole of not-gardening by eating popcorn and watching movies with his imaginary cat. He is delighted that CFUV is giving him a reason to stay up late reviewing VFF films, which are so far better than anything he can find on Netflix.

This landing page will link to all the reviews for 2020.