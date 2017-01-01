Home > Front Page Promo > Attention Podcasters & Writers: We Want YOU!

CFUV is seeking Podcasters & Writers for a fleet of new spoken word programs!

There is exciting new stuff happening with the spoken word and podcasting department! We’re gearing up to launch FIVE new shows over the span of a year. If you have a podcast, or want to make a podcast, or even want to help out with the production of a podcast, now’s your chance!

We are looking for people who are interested in producing content that covers a wide variety of topics, including campus life, music, intersectional feminist issues, radio dramas, and much more. Participants can try their hand at being a part of a production team by writing scripts, audio production, or interviewing. Those who wish to produce an entire podcast series on their own are also encouraged to apply. Max Collins, CFUV’s Spoken Word Coordinator, will be meeting with individuals to discuss available spots in the spoken word department.

To inquire about the upcoming spoken word programs, or to find out where you and your ideas can fit into all of this, please email Max at spokenword@cfuv.ca to get involved.