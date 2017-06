Home > Events > A. Trozzo & The Electric Few are Performing on CFUV THIS Friday!

A. Trozzo & The Electric Few are Performing on CFUV THIS Friday!

Lethbridge rock band A. Trozzo & The Electric Few are playing live on The Spins THIS Friday. Catch this awesome rock band by tuning into CFUV at 4:00.

