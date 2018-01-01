Home > Events > Thank you SO much to Okanagan Fertilizer for donating to CFUV’s Funding Drive!

CFUV is SO grateful for Okanagan Fertilizer‘s extremely generous Funding Drive donation! It’s supporters like you that help keep our station up and running! Since 1976 Okanagan Fertilizer has been improving client productivity with prescription fertility, innovative crop input technologies and superior agronomic support. Okanagan Fertilizer is British Columbia’s leading manufacturer and distributor of fertilizer, seed and plant protection products. Not only do they feed the world, they support indie rock and roll and our beloved little radio station! Check out Okanagan Fertilizer right HERE!

