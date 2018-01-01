Home > Front Page Promo > We love you Float House Victoria! Thank you for donating to CFUV’s Funding Drive!

We love you Float House Victoria! Thank you for donating to CFUV’s Funding Drive!

CFUV is extremely thankful for Float House Victoria’s generous donation towards our Funding Drive! We wouldn’t be able to keep doing what we do without donors like you! Floating is today’s most advanced and scientifically proven way of eliminating stress, tension and fatigue from your life. Each float session is rarely the same, and the effects from a single float can last for days. Floating is effortless and the benefits are immediate and profound. Head to Float House Victoria‘s location on Herald Street and float all of your problems away in one of their 5 water tanks that aid in stress relief, muscle relaxation, brain synchronization, pain management and so much more! We love you Float House! Make sure you check them out right HERE!



Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry