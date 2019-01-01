CFUV @ VFF 2019: Opening Gala

The 2019 Victoria Film Festival opened with a screening at the Victoria Conference Centre of Sink or Swim, a lighthearted French film about a group of middle-aged men who shake off a midlife crisis by joining a synchronized swim team. The film was well received by the gala audience, and the attractive setting of the Victoria Conference Centre added a fancy and festive feel to the gala screening.

The film was followed by a disco-themed party in celebration of the film festival’s 25th anniversary. A normally empty storefront on Fort street provided the perfect setting for a funky Warhol-esque studio party complete with elaborate lighting, a stage of Go-Go dancers and a silver room filled with reflective balloons. Many of the guests really got into the theme, and it was fun to see the elaborate vintage costumes that people donned for the event. A server dressed in a head-to-toe bunny costume handed out shot glasses of a mysterious alcoholic beverage, while local restaurants such as Spinnakers and 10 Acres featured for a variety of food and drink. As in previous years, the opening gala party was truly a night to remember as a celebratory space where filmmakers, festival staff, and movie-lovers alike mingled together and celebrated the kickoff of a week of festival fun.

The Victoria Film Festival is running till February 10th, you check out the schedule of films and purchase tickets on the festival website.

-Amy Anderson