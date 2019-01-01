CFUV @ VFF 2019: Tell It To The Bees

Based on the novel of the same name, Tell It To The Bees is the story of Lydia, a newly single mother who is struggling to make ends meet, and Jean, a doctor who feels alienated within the sexist and homophobic environment of their 1950’s Scottish town. The story of the love between these two women is revealed through the eyes of Lydia’s young son Charlie, who tells all of his secrets to the bees that Jean keeps in her front yard. These bees come to serve as a metaphor for the safety and understanding that these three characters find in each other, as they form an unconventional family and try to find happiness within an environment that limits female agency.

While the film may lack some of the depth required for a story with such intense and heavy themes, the beautiful scenery and costume design, paired with the excellent chemistry between actresses Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger make Tell It To The Bees a worthy watch.

Tell It To The Bees is screening on Thursday February 7th, 6pm at the Dave Dunnet Theatre.

-Amy Anderson