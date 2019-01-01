Interview with Author John Thomas on Variations On A Theme

This week on Variations on a Theme (Mondays 5-6pm, May 13) Jim will interview author John Thomas about his book Kalamazoo Gals: A Story of Extraordinary Women and Gibson Banner Guitars of WWII.

Mark Agnesi of Norman’s Guitars in Tarzana, CA says they were “the greatest Gibson flat tops of all time.” Come and hear the story on CFUV 101.9 FM