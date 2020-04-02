Our annual CFUV funding drive meeting!

Hello fellow CFUVers,our 2020 Funding Drive will take place from March 13th-20th. Next week we will be meeting up to discuss all the details!

–There will be door prizes!

–There will be food!

–There will be the grand company of your fellow volunteers!

What: Annual CFUV Funding Drive Meeting

When: Tuesday February 11th 7-8 pm

Where: Vertigo; in the Student Union Building

Who: All CFUV volunteers are expected to attend

Food: Of course! There will be vegan & g/f options available

We’ll see you there! If you are not able to attend, please be in touch.