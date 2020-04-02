Tune in to win tickets to Flight

Written by on 02/07/2020

Tune in to Off the Beaten Track on Wednesdays from 12:00 to 2:00 PM for Flight, in its Canadian Premiere. Jonathan Dove weaves a tale based on a true story of a refugee stranded for years at the Paris airport. Flight has been staged by opera companies worldwide.

Flight will be performed at the Royal from Feb. 19th to March 1st.

Listeners can phone or text 250-721-8700 to Off the Beaten Track, Wednesday Feb 12th and Feb 19th between noon and 2:00 p.m. if they wish to enter a draw for tickets to see Flight!

