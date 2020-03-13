The Canadian College of Performing Arts will double your donations to In the Mood Today

The Canadian College of Performing Arts will be doubling your donations made to In the Mood today at 6PM! Thank you for supporting CFUV!

About the Canadian College of Performing Arts:

The Canadian College of Performing Arts is extremely proud to be a unique training institution offering the highest level of performing arts instruction with a national scope and vision. Through our training programs, performances and alumni successes, this college fosters development, education, and appreciation of the performing arts in British Columbia, Western Canada, across the nation, and internationally.

Here are some statistics of what graduates are up to after studying with The Canadian College of Performing Arts:

You can also buy tickets to see their shows live here: http://www.ccpacanada.com/2019-20-season/