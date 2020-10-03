Vinyl Envy will double your donations to Basement Closet Sessions!

Thanks to Vinyl Envy for supporting CFUV! Vinyl Envy will double any donation you make to Basement Closet Sessions today, so stay tuned for that!

About Vinyl Envy:

Vinyl Envy is an independent vinyl record store that sells both new and used vinyl records, CDs and cassette releases and have an all-ages live music venue with a capacity of 80!

They have hosted over 300 in-store events with music from across the globe, including Tasmania, London U.K. Portland, Baltimore, L.A. as well as every province/territory in Canada.

For musicians who are looking to do “Release Parties”, they are a great option. As a band or solo artist etc, what better place to perform your new music than in front of a small crowd of friends and followers in a record store? E-mail events@vinylenvy.com for band inquiries.

Since June of 2018, we have been co-curating “Blender Night” at Lucky Bar in Victoria as well as promoting larger events outside of our store under the umbrella Vinyl Envy Presents.

Every year Vinyl Envy hosts a 2 day musical showcase known as “Psych and Soul Weekend” at The Roxy Theatre, a charming 200+ seat authentic movie house erected in the 1950’s. Friday night features four psych/rock acts, Saturday night is Soul night, with the influences of funk/soul/hiphop included in the lineup. This year the event takes place on May 15 and 16th, 2020.

They are located at 1717 Quadra Street, Victoria BC in the North Park neighborhood with ample street parking for both customers and touring bands in the neighborhood!

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!