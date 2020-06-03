Network Maintenance

Written by on 03/10/2020

Heads up CFUV listeners!

The University of Victoria network and systems admin will be conducting network maintenance on March 11th, 2020, from 7AM till 8AM.

This maintenance is expected to heavily disrupt CFUV’s online stream of Loud Fast & Out of Control. Our terrestrial signal (101.9 FM in the greater Victoria area) will be unimpacted and available live.

Archived audio should be uploaded to the Loud Fast & Out of Control page overnight as scheduled.

