Indigenous Radio Documentary Series

CFUV 101.9 FM invites pitches for our upcoming Indigenous Radio Documentary Project. This project is designed to hold space for Indigenous storytellers to create a radio documentary exploring Indigeneity, Indigenous politics, language, culture, issues, and/or stories. We use the broad term Indigenous as an encompassing term for First Nations, Metis and Inuit identifying people residing on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen and SENĆOŦEN speaking people now known as the Songhees, Esquimalt and W̱SÁNEĆ, located within the Capital Regional District (CRD) of Southern Vancouver Island, BC. The Indigenous Radio Documentary Project aims to create a platform for creatives to explore Indigenous identity, thought, and experience. This project is supported by the Community Rado Fund of Canada (CRFC/FCRC).

Requirements:

The Indigenous Radio Documentary Project is open to submissions from Indigenous, Metis, and/or Inuit identifying folks only .

. Documentary producers may collaborate with settlers but must center Indigenous storytellers, exploring Indigeneity, Indigenous politics, language, culture, issues, and/or stories.

Documentaries must be 1 hour in length and completed by Mid July 2021.

Approved Producers will be compensated upon completion of their documentaries ($600 honoraria).

Application period will close Sunday February 7 2020.

Apply now, or email IndigenousMedia@cfuv.ca if you’d like to learn more about the project!