CFUV’s Top Played Albums of 2020

Listed below is the FULL list of CFUV’s top played albums at CFUV. They are based off actual spins by our hosts during the 3 month period they count as “Chart Releases.”

* denotes CDN + denotes LOCAL

Loving – If I Am Only My Thoughts (Last Gang)+ lié – You Want It Real (Mint)* Hansmole – Pain Songs (Self-Released)+ Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity (W.25th)* Kaytranada – BUBBA (RCA)* Caribou – Suddenly (Merge)* Psychic Pollution – Digital Apathy (Eat Glass)+ The Suitesixteen – Mine Would Be The Sun (Self-Released)+ Orville Peck – Show Pony (Columbia)+ Tough Age – Which Way Am I? (Mint)* Ora Cogan – Bells In The Ruins (Prism Tongue)+ Numbing – Make Yourself Hard To Kill (Self-Released)+ Non La – Not In Love (Kingfisher Bluez)* Freak Heat Waves – Zap The Planet (Telephone Explosion)+ redress – peacebird (Self-Released)+ Witch Prophet – DNA Activation (Self-Released)* U.S. Girls – Heavy Light (4AD)* New Fries – Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)* Dog Day – Present (fundog)* Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland (Transgressive)* *various – Ever New (Self-Released)* Cartoon Lizard – Bless You, Thank You (Self-Released)+ Gum Country – Somewhere (Kingfisher Bluez)* Destroyer – Have We Met (Merge)* Zoon – Bleached Wavves (Paper Bag)* Rebecca Foon – Waxing Moon (Constellation)* Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Born Deadly (Self-Released)* PIQSIQ – Taaqtuq Ubluriaq: Dark Star (Self-Released)* Jessy Lanza – All The Time (Hyperdub)* pesewa – 19999: a cephalopod Fantasy (Self-Released)+ Woolworm – Awe (Mint)* Anachnid – Dreamweaver (Musique Nomade)* Thanya Iyer – KIND (Topshelf)* Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (Crystal Math)* Iceberg Ferg – Let It Grow (Triple Crown Of Canada)+ Lido Pimienta – Miss Columbia (Anti-)* Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant (Late)* Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline (Arts & Crafts/Anti-)* Land Of Talk – Indistinct Converstation (Saddle Creek)* White Poppy – Paradise Gardens (Not Not Fun)* Alpen Glow – Amertape 2020 (Self-Released)* Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock (Flemish Eye)* Crying High – Victory (2010)+ Bluets – What Keeps You Up At Night Demo (Self-Released)+ shn shn – Structura EP (Self-Released)* Cedric Noel – Nothing Forever, Everything (Self-Released)* Nap Eyes – Snapshot Of A Beginner (Royal Mountain)* Passive – No. 3 (Self-Released)* Sussy – Show & Tell (Self-Released)+ Frazey Ford – U Kin B The Sun (Arts & Crafts)* Owen Pallett – Island (Domino)* Public Practice – Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat) Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (Dead Oceans) Wolf Parade – Thin Mind (Royal Mountain)* Braids – Shadow Offering (Secret City)* Dizzy – The Sun & Her Scorch (Royal Mountain)* Del Barber – Easy Keeper (Self-Released)* Aidan Knight – Aidan Knight (Next Door)+ Wares – Survival (Mint)* respectfulchildren – 家 (jia) (Self-Released)* SBDC – The Feeling Of Winning (Kingfisher Bluez)* Brunch Club – Another Wasted Summer (Self-Released)* Elephant Stone – Hollow (Elephants On Parade)* Sneaks – Happy Birthday (Merge) GLUM – Lil Ripper (Self-Released)+ WUT – Now (Self-Released)* William Prince – Reliever (Six Shooter)* TOPS – I Feel Alive (Musique Tops)* No Joy – Motherhood (Hand Drawn Dracula)* iji – iji (Feeding Tube) pooched – Tercel (Self-Released)+ Bad Hoo – Right As Rain (Self-Released)+ Johnny Zithers – Johnny Zithers Is Dead (Self-Released)+ Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics (Meat Machine)* Red Mass – A Hopeless Noise (Indica)* Outback – Outback (Self-Released)+ Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House (Arbutus)* Luge – Luge (Self-Released)* Holding Hands – ‘exile’ (Self-Released)* Linaire – Linaire (Self-Released)* Castle If – Beyond EP (Self-Released)* Bully – SUGAREGG (Sub Pop) Shady Nasty – Bad Posture (Royal Mountain) Rhea George – Knick-knacks (Self-Released)+ Astrocolor – Hue (eOne)+ Pantayo – Pantayo (Telephone Explosion)* Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw) Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud (Merge) SIGSALY – Lasting Effects (Self-Released)* Sarah Jane Scouten – Confessions (Light Organ)* Cindy Lee – Cat O’ Nine Tails (Self-Released)* Fiver – You Wanted Country? Vol. 1 (You’ve Changed)* Dana Gavanski – Wind Songs (Flemish Eye)* Jaded Luxuries – Feeling Down (Self-Released)* Jason Molina – Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian) Pink Charcoal – Quarantime To Rock Out To (Self-Released)+ Northcote – Let Me Roar (Black Box)+ OKGB – Communist Love (Russian Mother)+ Marie Davidson & L’œil Nu – Renegade Breakdown (Bonsound / Ninja Tune)* Shabazz Palaces – The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)

