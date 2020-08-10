CFUV’s Top Played Albums of 2020
Written by cfuvmd on 12/21/2020
Listed below is the FULL list of CFUV’s top played albums at CFUV. They are based off actual spins by our hosts during the 3 month period they count as “Chart Releases.”
* denotes CDN + denotes LOCAL
- Loving – If I Am Only My Thoughts (Last Gang)+
- lié – You Want It Real (Mint)*
- Hansmole – Pain Songs (Self-Released)+
- Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity (W.25th)*
- Kaytranada – BUBBA (RCA)*
- Caribou – Suddenly (Merge)*
- Psychic Pollution – Digital Apathy (Eat Glass)+
- The Suitesixteen – Mine Would Be The Sun (Self-Released)+
- Orville Peck – Show Pony (Columbia)+
- Tough Age – Which Way Am I? (Mint)*
- Ora Cogan – Bells In The Ruins (Prism Tongue)+
- Numbing – Make Yourself Hard To Kill (Self-Released)+
- Non La – Not In Love (Kingfisher Bluez)*
- Freak Heat Waves – Zap The Planet (Telephone Explosion)+
- redress – peacebird (Self-Released)+
- Witch Prophet – DNA Activation (Self-Released)*
- U.S. Girls – Heavy Light (4AD)*
- New Fries – Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)*
- Dog Day – Present (fundog)*
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland (Transgressive)*
- *various – Ever New (Self-Released)*
- Cartoon Lizard – Bless You, Thank You (Self-Released)+
- Gum Country – Somewhere (Kingfisher Bluez)*
- Destroyer – Have We Met (Merge)*
- Zoon – Bleached Wavves (Paper Bag)*
- Rebecca Foon – Waxing Moon (Constellation)*
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Born Deadly (Self-Released)*
- PIQSIQ – Taaqtuq Ubluriaq: Dark Star (Self-Released)*
- Jessy Lanza – All The Time (Hyperdub)*
- pesewa – 19999: a cephalopod Fantasy (Self-Released)+
- Woolworm – Awe (Mint)*
- Anachnid – Dreamweaver (Musique Nomade)*
- Thanya Iyer – KIND (Topshelf)*
- Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (Crystal Math)*
- Iceberg Ferg – Let It Grow (Triple Crown Of Canada)+
- Lido Pimienta – Miss Columbia (Anti-)*
- Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant (Late)*
- Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline (Arts & Crafts/Anti-)*
- Land Of Talk – Indistinct Converstation (Saddle Creek)*
- White Poppy – Paradise Gardens (Not Not Fun)*
- Alpen Glow – Amertape 2020 (Self-Released)*
- Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock (Flemish Eye)*
- Crying High – Victory (2010)+
- Bluets – What Keeps You Up At Night Demo (Self-Released)+
- shn shn – Structura EP (Self-Released)*
- Cedric Noel – Nothing Forever, Everything (Self-Released)*
- Nap Eyes – Snapshot Of A Beginner (Royal Mountain)*
- Passive – No. 3 (Self-Released)*
- Sussy – Show & Tell (Self-Released)+
- Frazey Ford – U Kin B The Sun (Arts & Crafts)*
- Owen Pallett – Island (Domino)*
- Public Practice – Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat)
- Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (Dead Oceans)
- Wolf Parade – Thin Mind (Royal Mountain)*
- Braids – Shadow Offering (Secret City)*
- Dizzy – The Sun & Her Scorch (Royal Mountain)*
- Del Barber – Easy Keeper (Self-Released)*
- Aidan Knight – Aidan Knight (Next Door)+
- Wares – Survival (Mint)*
- respectfulchildren – 家 (jia) (Self-Released)*
- SBDC – The Feeling Of Winning (Kingfisher Bluez)*
- Brunch Club – Another Wasted Summer (Self-Released)*
- Elephant Stone – Hollow (Elephants On Parade)*
- Sneaks – Happy Birthday (Merge)
- GLUM – Lil Ripper (Self-Released)+
- WUT – Now (Self-Released)*
- William Prince – Reliever (Six Shooter)*
- TOPS – I Feel Alive (Musique Tops)*
- No Joy – Motherhood (Hand Drawn Dracula)*
- iji – iji (Feeding Tube)
- pooched – Tercel (Self-Released)+
- Bad Hoo – Right As Rain (Self-Released)+
- Johnny Zithers – Johnny Zithers Is Dead (Self-Released)+
- Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics (Meat Machine)*
- Red Mass – A Hopeless Noise (Indica)*
- Outback – Outback (Self-Released)+
- Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House (Arbutus)*
- Luge – Luge (Self-Released)*
- Holding Hands – ‘exile’ (Self-Released)*
- Linaire – Linaire (Self-Released)*
- Castle If – Beyond EP (Self-Released)*
- Bully – SUGAREGG (Sub Pop)
- Shady Nasty – Bad Posture (Royal Mountain)
- Rhea George – Knick-knacks (Self-Released)+
- Astrocolor – Hue (eOne)+
- Pantayo – Pantayo (Telephone Explosion)*
- Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw)
- Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud (Merge)
- SIGSALY – Lasting Effects (Self-Released)*
- Sarah Jane Scouten – Confessions (Light Organ)*
- Cindy Lee – Cat O’ Nine Tails (Self-Released)*
- Fiver – You Wanted Country? Vol. 1 (You’ve Changed)*
- Dana Gavanski – Wind Songs (Flemish Eye)*
- Jaded Luxuries – Feeling Down (Self-Released)*
- Jason Molina – Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian)
- Pink Charcoal – Quarantime To Rock Out To (Self-Released)+
- Northcote – Let Me Roar (Black Box)+
- OKGB – Communist Love (Russian Mother)+
- Marie Davidson & L’œil Nu – Renegade Breakdown (Bonsound / Ninja Tune)*
- Shabazz Palaces – The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)
