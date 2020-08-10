CFUV’s Top Played Albums of 2020

Written by on 12/21/2020

Listed below is the FULL list of CFUV’s top played albums at CFUV. They are based off actual spins by our hosts during the 3 month period they count as “Chart Releases.”

* denotes CDN                   + denotes LOCAL

  1. Loving – If I Am Only My Thoughts (Last Gang)+
  2. lié – You Want It Real (Mint)*
  3. Hansmole – Pain Songs (Self-Released)+
  4. Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity (W.25th)*
  5. Kaytranada – BUBBA (RCA)*
  6. Caribou – Suddenly (Merge)*
  7. Psychic Pollution – Digital Apathy (Eat Glass)+
  8. The Suitesixteen – Mine Would Be The Sun (Self-Released)+
  9. Orville Peck – Show Pony (Columbia)+
  10. Tough Age – Which Way Am I? (Mint)*
  11. Ora Cogan – Bells In The Ruins (Prism Tongue)+
  12. Numbing – Make Yourself Hard To Kill (Self-Released)+
  13. Non La – Not In Love (Kingfisher Bluez)*
  14. Freak Heat Waves – Zap The Planet (Telephone Explosion)+
  15. redress – peacebird (Self-Released)+
  16. Witch Prophet – DNA Activation (Self-Released)*
  17. U.S. Girls – Heavy Light (4AD)*
  18. New Fries – Is The Idea Of Us (Telephone Explosion)*
  19. Dog Day – Present (fundog)*
  20. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland (Transgressive)*
  21. *various – Ever New (Self-Released)*
  22. Cartoon Lizard – Bless You, Thank You (Self-Released)+
  23. Gum Country – Somewhere (Kingfisher Bluez)*
  24. Destroyer – Have We Met (Merge)*
  25. Zoon – Bleached Wavves (Paper Bag)*
  26. Rebecca Foon – Waxing Moon (Constellation)*
  27. Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Born Deadly (Self-Released)*
  28. PIQSIQ – Taaqtuq Ubluriaq: Dark Star (Self-Released)*
  29. Jessy Lanza – All The Time (Hyperdub)*
  30. pesewa – 19999: a cephalopod Fantasy (Self-Released)+
  31. Woolworm – Awe (Mint)*
  32. Anachnid – Dreamweaver (Musique Nomade)*
  33. Thanya Iyer – KIND (Topshelf)*
  34. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (Crystal Math)*
  35. Iceberg Ferg – Let It Grow (Triple Crown Of Canada)+
  36. Lido Pimienta – Miss Columbia (Anti-)*
  37. Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant (Late)*
  38. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline (Arts & Crafts/Anti-)*
  39. Land Of Talk – Indistinct Converstation (Saddle Creek)*
  40. White Poppy – Paradise Gardens (Not Not Fun)*
  41. Alpen Glow – Amertape 2020 (Self-Released)*
  42. Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock (Flemish Eye)*
  43. Crying High – Victory (2010)+
  44. Bluets – What Keeps You Up At Night Demo (Self-Released)+
  45. shn shn – Structura EP (Self-Released)*
  46. Cedric Noel – Nothing Forever, Everything (Self-Released)*
  47. Nap Eyes – Snapshot Of A Beginner (Royal Mountain)*
  48. Passive – No. 3 (Self-Released)*
  49. Sussy – Show & Tell (Self-Released)+
  50. Frazey Ford – U Kin B The Sun (Arts & Crafts)*
  51. Owen Pallett – Island (Domino)*
  52. Public Practice – Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat)
  53. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (Dead Oceans)
  54. Wolf Parade – Thin Mind (Royal Mountain)*
  55. Braids – Shadow Offering (Secret City)*
  56. Dizzy – The Sun & Her Scorch (Royal Mountain)*
  57. Del Barber – Easy Keeper (Self-Released)*
  58. Aidan Knight – Aidan Knight (Next Door)+
  59. Wares – Survival (Mint)*
  60. respectfulchildren – 家 (jia) (Self-Released)*
  61. SBDC – The Feeling Of Winning (Kingfisher Bluez)*
  62. Brunch Club – Another Wasted Summer (Self-Released)*
  63. Elephant Stone – Hollow (Elephants On Parade)*
  64. Sneaks – Happy Birthday (Merge)
  65. GLUM – Lil Ripper (Self-Released)+
  66. WUT – Now (Self-Released)*
  67. William Prince – Reliever (Six Shooter)*
  68. TOPS – I Feel Alive (Musique Tops)*
  69. No Joy – Motherhood (Hand Drawn Dracula)*
  70. iji – iji (Feeding Tube)
  71. pooched – Tercel (Self-Released)+
  72. Bad Hoo – Right As Rain (Self-Released)+
  73. Johnny Zithers – Johnny Zithers Is Dead (Self-Released)+
  74. Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics (Meat Machine)*
  75. Red Mass – A Hopeless Noise (Indica)*
  76. Outback – Outback (Self-Released)+
  77. Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House (Arbutus)*
  78. Luge – Luge (Self-Released)*
  79. Holding Hands – ‘exile’ (Self-Released)*
  80. Linaire – Linaire (Self-Released)*
  81. Castle If – Beyond EP (Self-Released)*
  82. Bully – SUGAREGG (Sub Pop)
  83. Shady Nasty – Bad Posture (Royal Mountain)
  84. Rhea George – Knick-knacks (Self-Released)+
  85. Astrocolor – Hue (eOne)+
  86. Pantayo – Pantayo (Telephone Explosion)*
  87. Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw)
  88. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud (Merge)
  89. SIGSALY – Lasting Effects (Self-Released)*
  90. Sarah Jane Scouten – Confessions (Light Organ)*
  91. Cindy Lee – Cat O’ Nine Tails (Self-Released)*
  92. Fiver – You Wanted Country? Vol. 1 (You’ve Changed)*
  93. Dana Gavanski – Wind Songs (Flemish Eye)*
  94. Jaded Luxuries – Feeling Down (Self-Released)*
  95. Jason Molina – Eight Gates (Secretly Canadian)
  96. Pink Charcoal – Quarantime To Rock Out To (Self-Released)+
  97. Northcote – Let Me Roar (Black Box)+
  98. OKGB – Communist Love (Russian Mother)+
  99. Marie Davidson & L’œil  Nu – Renegade Breakdown (Bonsound / Ninja Tune)*
  100. Shabazz Palaces – The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)

* denotes CDN                   + denotes LOCAL

