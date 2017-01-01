Home > Front Page Promo > FUNDING DRIVE 2017 IS COMING!

It’s that time of year again! CFUV’s annual FUNDING DRIVE is back from March 10th to 17th.

Each year, CFUV puts together our annual fundraiser that raises money for our little radio station, taking donations in person or over the phone to help support quality radio for Vancouver Island and beyond!

Over the years, CFUV (“The Voice of Victoria”) has been a solid foundation of community radio for people from all over Vancouver Island to connect with. We teach people how to program, provide them with the equipment needed, as well as the space to record their creative endeavors. Whether it’s becoming a programmer for your own radio show, creating podcasts, or just wanting to discover great Canadian artists, CFUV aims to provide listeners with a fresher and alternative form of radio broadcasting.

Donations received during Funding Drive go towards keeping what makes CFUV so great, and continues to provide a space for students and Victoria residents alike to come together and develop their creative talents. This year’s Funding Drive will run from March 10th to the 17th, so get ready!

For more information and where to donate, click here.

Stay tuned for more updates for FUNDING DRIVE 2017!