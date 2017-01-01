Home > Festivals > CFUV @ VFF 2017: The Borneo Case

CFUV @ VFF 2017: The Borneo Case

Remember, back in the 90s, learning that the world’s rainforests were the “lungs of the earth?” Remember hearing about their destruction and specifically Sarawak, the Penan and their indigenous uprising there, the mysterious disappearance of Bruno Manser? If you do, you’ll appreciate this documentary. The Borneo Case fills in a lot of the blanks, for those of us who subsequently got busily immersed in our own rainforest and other struggles closer to home. It’s also an important history lesson for younger folk who haven’t heard all this, especially if you’re wondering who to vote for in BC’s Provincial election, just around the corner.

The Borneo Case exposes a story of government/corporate collusion and corruption far away. We don’t yet know specific details about whether and how that’s happening here. But what’s frighteningly similar is the basic storyline: Indigenous people have lived on the land for many thousands of years. Governments/Corporations come along and claim the land as their own. Bulldozers clear the land, destroying lives and history and home. For profit. Because that’s not enough, they start building dams, displacing more indigenous and settler peoples and destroying more landscapes. And all for export. Sounds familiar?

The Borneo Case screens February 7th at 6:30 pm and February 9th at 9:15 pm at the Capitol 6. Don’t miss it!

-Janine

