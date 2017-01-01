Catch These Artists Playing at Funding Drive 2017!
Funding Drive is only a few days away, and we have a fantastic lineup of artists who will be performing LIVE at CFUV throughout the entire Funding Drive week! Check out our lineup below and tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM to listen, and don’t forget to visit supportcfuv.ca to donate to Funding Drive 2017!
Friday, March 10th
3 pm: Nick Mintenko
Saturday, March 11th
4 pm: Adrian Teacher and the Subs
Sunday, March 12th
10 pm: Funner
Monday, March 13th
10 am: Wept / Cartoon Lizard
3 pm: Grotto Mall / Kye Plant
Tuesday, March 14th
4 pm: Rae Spoon
Wednesday, March 15th
2 pm: Formidable Liquorice
3:30 pm: The Hex
Friday, March 17th
2 pm: Wise Child
4:30pm: Vic Horvath
Stay tuned for more updates to the lineup!
