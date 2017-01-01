Skip to content

Funding Drive is only a few days away, and we have a fantastic lineup of artists who will be performing LIVE at CFUV throughout the entire Funding Drive week! Check out our lineup below and tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM to listen, and don’t forget to visit supportcfuv.ca to donate to Funding Drive 2017!

 

Friday, March 10th

nickmitds

3 pm: Nick Mintenko

Saturday, March 11th

adrianteacher

4 pm: Adrian Teacher and the Subs

Sunday, March 12th

10 pm: Funner

Monday, March 13th

weptcarttonlizard

10 am: Wept / Cartoon Lizard

grottoekye

3 pm: Grotto Mall / Kye Plant

Tuesday, March 14th

rae spoon

4 pm: Rae Spoon

Wednesday, March 15th

formidable liquorice

2 pm: Formidable Liquorice

thehex

3:30 pm: The Hex

Friday, March 17th

wise child

2 pm: Wise Child

vic horvath

4:30pm: Vic Horvath

 

Stay tuned for more updates to the lineup!

