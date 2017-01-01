Home > Front Page Promo > Catch These Artists Playing at Funding Drive 2017!

Funding Drive is only a few days away, and we have a fantastic lineup of artists who will be performing LIVE at CFUV throughout the entire Funding Drive week! Check out our lineup below and tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM to listen, and don’t forget to visit supportcfuv.ca to donate to Funding Drive 2017!

Friday, March 10th

3 pm: Nick Mintenko

Saturday, March 11th

4 pm: Adrian Teacher and the Subs

Sunday, March 12th

10 pm: Funner

Monday, March 13th

Tuesday, March 14th

4 pm: Rae Spoon

Wednesday, March 15th

2 pm: Formidable Liquorice

Friday, March 17th

2 pm: Wise Child

Stay tuned for more updates to the lineup!