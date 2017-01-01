Home > Front Page Promo > Psychic Pollution on Basement Closet Sessions, Friday March. 3rd

Victoria’s own Psychic Pollution will be coming to the Basement Closet Sessions this Friday, March 3rd at 3pm! Tune in to CFUV 101.9 FM to listen, then check out a LIVE performance in the Upper Lounge of the Student Union Building on UVic campus at 4pm! Check out Psychic Pollution’s Facebook, or listen below to their single “Alien Communication Exercise”.