CFUV’s Funding Drive Kick Off this Thursday!
Written by CFUV Communications on 03/10/2020
CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive is almost upon us! We are going to kick off our funding drive (which takes place from March 13-20th) at Vinyl Envy, an accessible space which is located on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen & WSANEC peoples!
This all ages event will be happening Thursday, March 12th, from 7-9:30 PM! Entry will be by donation which will be used to support CFUV’s funding drive!
Featuring Local Talent!
Sanford & Powell
Fond
Songwriting project of Joseph Leroux of Bridal Party
Rhea George