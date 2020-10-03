CFUV’s Funding Drive Kick Off this Thursday!

Written by on 03/10/2020

CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive is almost upon us! We are going to kick off our funding drive (which takes place from March 13-20th) at Vinyl Envy, an accessible space which is located on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen & WSANEC peoples!

This all ages event will be happening Thursday, March 12th, from 7-9:30 PM! Entry will be by donation which will be used to support CFUV’s funding drive!

Featuring Local Talent!

Sanford & Powell

Fond
Songwriting project of Joseph Leroux of Bridal Party

Rhea George

