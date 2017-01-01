Home > Events > Pretty Good Not Bad Festival Starts TODAY!!

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER! Pretty Good Not Bad, a new, unique festival that greatly recognizes and promotes the underground scene of Victoria, starts THIS evening!

This awesome new annual event is aimed at engaging Victoria through dynamic and evocative experiences, and strives to provide a platform for new music and sound art, video and visual art, modern and experimental dance AND multimedia.There are multiple events happening everyday and night from May 18th to the 21st, many of them FREE and ALL AGES. Be sure to pop by and support some incredible local and Canadian talent.

If melancholy pop, hazy shoegaze, lo-fi electronics, and beautiful visuals are your thing, hit up the Helena Deland, Old Girl, The Backhomes, Hansmole, Aimée van Drimmelen, show tonight, taking place at Ticket Rocket. You can check out more event information HERE.

If you”re into punk, synth, noise, experimental, or electronic music, make sure to catch Antwood, Null Command, Schoolgirl and Mot all performing at Vinyl Envy, presented by Cavity Curiosity Shop. More information can be found HERE.