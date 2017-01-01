Home > Events > **PRETTY GOOD NOT BAD VENUE CHANGE FOR CFUV SHOWCASE TONIGHT**

Unfortunately, tonight’s PRETTY GOOD NOT BAD and CFUV showcase had to be moved last minute to WOOD RECITAL HALL (907 Pandora Street) instead of Ticket Rocket. This venue is attached to Alix Goolden Performance Hall, right on the corner of Quadra and Pandora.

Though the venue has changed, the performance will be just as good. Make sure to come support Sister Blanche, jo passed, MASKARA, Kye Plant, Teenage Wedding, and NOVEL presented to you by Pretty Good Not Bad and CFUV 101.9 FM tonight at Wood Hall. The concert commences at 7:00. These are some of the best local and Canadian acts, you don’t want to miss this show.