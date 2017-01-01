Victoria’s Ska and Reggae Fest is coming up!
Victoria Ska and Reggae festival is coming up soon!
Happening from June 14th- 18th, this super rad festival taking place RIGHT HERE in the beautiful city of Victoria will feature some of the coolest ska, reggae, rocksteady, dub, dancehall, soul, jazz, Latin, hip hop, folk and music/art that is in the spirit or related to Jamaican rooted music.
The festival brings to you a unique and diverse lineup which will feature acts such as Booker T Jones, Jah 9 and The Dub Treatment, The Black Seeds, Mike Love, Tarrus Riley, and MANY MANY more.
Make sure to check out more information on the festival here and grab your tickets. We are counting down the minutes!
