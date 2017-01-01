Ashley Wey Trio is Performing LIVE on CFUV THIS Friday!
Ashley Wey is starting off Victoria’s International JazzFest with a bang!
Wey, a renowned local artist, well known for her stunning piano skills, unique take on modern jazz and outstanding improvisation talent is performing live Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 THIS Friday!
With two critically acclaimed self-produced albums to her credit, Wey is returning to JazzFest on Saturday, June 24th in Centennial Square. Be sure to catch her performance both at the station and as part of JazzFest.
