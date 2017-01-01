Home > Events > Dante DeCaro is Performing LIVE on Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday!

CFUV is super hyped to have Dante DeCaro stop by the station this upcoming Friday! This talented former member of Hot Hot Heat, and current member of Wolf Parade has decided to do his own thing, and did exactly that by creating some incredible solo music. Dante will be showcasing his music on CFUV’s Basement Closet Sessions this Friday at 3:00, so set your calendars and tune in! You don’t want to miss out on this one!

