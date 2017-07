Home > Events > Switch that dial to CFUV Friday at 3:00 to hear RADco perform LIVE!

Switch that dial to CFUV Friday at 3:00 to hear RADco perform LIVE!

Make sure to tune into Basement Closet Sessions THIS Friday at 3:00 because local shredders RADco are bringing their heart crushing, unstoppable, rock and roll right here to CFUV for a live performance.

